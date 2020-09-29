Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in a Peek-a-Boo Sports Bra & Wild Leggings

Jessica Simpson kicked off her week with a “warrior mindset” as she showed off her yoga skills in style.

The “With You” singer donned pieces from her own line of apparel and footwear for a sunset flow last night, modeling a peek-a-boo window sports bra and cropped animal print leggings; similar tops from the label retail for $40 while the wild bottoms are available for $55 at JessicaSimpson.com.

Though she was barefoot for the outdoor workout, Simpson’s daily outfits this month have been filled with stylish footwear. Most recently, joined by her mother Tina Simpson, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star made a cameo on the Home Shopping Network to promote her clothing brand.

For the special event, Jessica opted for a midi cheetah print dress matched to bold plaid pumps; with its impressive 4-inch heel, the Pyllah silhouette can be found for $90 at DSW.com.

Known for her own fashion, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.

When she’s not clad in footwear from her eponymous brand, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. The mom of three has also selected in recent months selected multiple pairs of snake-print knee-high boots from Villa Rogue, as well as Gucci combat boots and Fendi sandals.

