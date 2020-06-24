Jessica Simpson Doubles Up on Bright Tie-Dye Sweats for an At-Home Book Signing

Jessica Simpson is “at it again” spending her day signing copies of her books for fans.

Seating cross-legged on her floor, the actress threw up a peace sign as she surrounded herself with piles of her “Open Book” autobiography. For her at-home signing session, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star looked oh so comfy in a scoop neck tie-dye t-shirt teamed with equally bright tie-dyed sweatpants.

“Open Book” released back in February and retails for $18 for a hardcover edition on Amazon.com. In the piece, Simpson discusses everything from her career to her family to her own label of footwear and apparel.

The 39-year-old wrote that the Jessica Simpson Collection was “fun,” but it was her mother, Tina Ann Drew, that brought the original passion for its creation. The brand’s start turned out in a similar fashion to that of any modern-day influencer label: “She always styled me when I started out, and during ‘Newlyweds,’ people would contact her to give me clothes to wear. Mom noticed that what I wore on the show would then sell out in stores. Since everyone was always asking my mom what I was wearing, she wanted to cut out the middleman. She told my dad to find someone willing to do a licensing deal, so we could just make the clothes ourselves.”

Jessica Simpson wears a snake-print outfit to “Jimmy Kimmel” in L.A. on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The singer-actress initially launched her own footwear brand in 2006 as a collaborative effort with Vince Camuto and has since expanded it into her own all-encompassing collection filled with apparel, accessories and shoes of all sorts — all at an affordable price point.