Jessica Simpson’s Sweatsuit & Fluffy Slippers Are Oh-So Cozy for Cooking During Quarantine

Jessica Simpson is spending quarantine in the kitchen — and she’s keeping appropriately comfy for the occasion.

The “Open Book” author posed on Instagram yesterday in a sweatsuit from The Great, teaming a patterned crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants.

For footwear, the shoe designer kept things cozy in a pair of Mou Boots slippers. The sheepskin house shoes feature a rubber outsole, designer for comfy and durability, with a round toe and an oh-so soft upper. The shoes retail for $130 on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mou

Simpson wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized with a scarf-style headband. She showed off the handiwork of her efforts in the kitchen by holding up a dish.

“7 layer dip…well really 6 layer dip. Ha (Tired mom trying filters 😜),” the mom of three captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 153,000 likes.

Related Best Cable Knit Slippers Jessica Simpson's New Book Reveals Her Brand Started After Fans Copied Her 'Newlyweds' Outfits Jessica Simpson Takes the Snake-Print Trend to the Next Level in $275 Boots for 'Jimmy Kimmel' Appearance

The slippers are a bit of a departure from Simpson’s typical style, as the singer generally reaches for high heels while out and about. In recent months, she has selected soaring silhouettes from the likes of Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman, as well as heels from her eponymous shoe brand.

Below, we’ve rounded up some plush slippers that provide a similar look to the pair sported by Simpson.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson House Slipper, $15 to $23.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Find Mae Slipper, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Dearfoams Slipper, $30.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jessica Simpson’s shoe style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Jessica Simpson Takes the Snake-Print Trend to the Next Level in $275 Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

Jessica Simpson’s New Book Reveals Her Brand Started After Fans Copied Her ‘Newlyweds’ Outfits

Top Jessica Simpson Quotes on Wardrobe Malfunctions, 5-Inch Heels & Cut-Off Shorts