Jessica Simpson Takes the Snake-Print Trend to the Next Level in $275 Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

It’s safe to say that Jessica Simpson is buying into the snake-print trend.

The fashion mogul wore head-to-heel python prints Wednesday as she arrived on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles. Simpson wore a long-sleeve shirt tucked into matching high-waisted trousers.

Jessica Simpson wears a snake-print outfit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in L.A. on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jessica Simpson’s Villa Rogue boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the singer wore a pair of Villa Rogue boots with a chunky heel, pointed toe and hidden zipper at the ankle. The shoes are fabricated in snake-embossed cowhide; they are available to shop at Shopbop.com for $275.

Villa Rogue Klark tall boots. CREDIT: Shopbop.com

Simpson completed her ensemble with chunky snake-print sunglasses from Gucci ($1,160 on Neimanmarcus.com).

Upon arriving on set, the A-lister swapped her snake-print look for a two-piece green outfit from Safiyaa. She wore a $910 top and $630 pants; both pieces are available for purchase from Net-a-Porter. Simpson finished off her outfit with silver platform sandals and earrings from her eponymous label.

Jessica Simpson in Safiyaa exiting the set of “Jimmy Kimmel” on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the years, the star has cemented her status as a style icon, but she says her fashion sensibility hasn’t really evolved.

“My preferences have always remained the same: classic, all-American and effortless. I still wear some of the same cowboy boots and flannel denim shirts that I have worn since I was a teenager,” Simpson told FN in 2018. “I believe great pieces stand the test of time and get better with age. I am a collector of timeless pieces — an accessory fiend.”

