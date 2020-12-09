Jessica Simpson Announces New Amazon TV Series in Skinny Jeans & Gem Boots

Jessica Simpson announced today that she will be partnering with Amazon Studios for a series of projects based on her own life. The joint effort will produce three separate entities following different parts of Simpson’s career and backstory.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays where I will share my soul and perspective while holding your heart close to mine,” explained Simpson in a post on Instagram today.

To announce the news of the three projects, Simpson posed in front of a lit-up Amazon display in a colorful cardigan layered over a dip-neck T-shirt and classic skinny jeans.

As for footwear, the designer herself appeared to tap Gucci for her shoes of choice. Coming embellished with gemstones across the opening, the black leather silhouette features a block heel design along with a treaded outsole. The shoe, titled the brand’s Trip boot, retails for $1,100 and can be found at MyTheresa.com.

Gucci Trip boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Known for her own style of footwear, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.