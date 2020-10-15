Jessica Simpson Elevates Her $30 Date Night Look With 5-Inch Heels & This Season’s Hottest Animal Print Trend

Jessica Simpson shared how she plans to wear these fall trends with her quarantine version on the classic little black dress for her at-home date night ensemble with pieces from her namesake fashion label.

Joining in on the pantless trend for 2020, Jessica Simpson opted for her brand’s Nara bodysuit in the black colorway. It features a pullover style with a faux-wrap silhouette and V-neckline. The bodysuit is on sale now for $30 and can be purchased on Belk.com. The “Dukes of Hazard” alumna dressed up the simple outfit with the Jessica Simpson brand Rinah pumps in the of-the-moment Zebra print colorway.

These shoes feature a d’Orsay silhouette in faux animal hair construction with a cushioned footbed, large platform, and towering 5-inch heel. They retail for $88 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at her shoes. CREDIT: Jessica Simpson/Zappos

From her social media posts, it appears that loungewear paired with heeled footwear choices from her namesake label is her go-to indoor uniform. The entertainer-turned-entrepreneur recently shared an ensemble featuring the brand’s Essential Cropped hoodie and Tight Jogger pants, both available at JessicaSimpson.com, with her Irrena Boots in the Red Plaid colorway. These platform booties feature a lugged sole with a towering nearly 5-inch heel.

Zebra prints, lugged-sole, and platform boots are some of this season’s hottest trends. Other celebrity fans of this animal pattern include Miley Cyrus and Emily Ratajkowski, who recently launched several zebra-patterned pieces for her collaboration with Nasty Gal. Stars, such as Addison Rae, Madison Beer, and Dua Lipa frequently wear these two shoe trends, and the “Levitating” artist counts the Prada Combat Sneakers as one of her most beloved footwear styles.

Shop these similar styles to try out this versatile animal print.

To Buy: Paris Texas Zebra Mules, $193.

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $70.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Dori Pumps, $42.

Click through this gallery to see Jessica Simpson’s best shoe style moments over the years.