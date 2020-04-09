Jessica Simpson Looks Oh-So-Cozy in Sweats & Luxe Mink Fur Slippers

Jessica Simpson is taking quarantine cleaning duties very seriously.

The singer turned fashion designer posted a photo of herself to Instagram yesterday carrrying a load of cleaning supplies while under lockdown at home. Simpson wore an NSF tie-dyed zipper hoodie with matching sweatpants.

For footwear, the “Open Book” author selected fuzzy Mou Boots slippers. The silhouette is made of ethically farmed mink fur, with a striped upper, a sheepskin lining and a durable rubber outsole. Mou-online.com offers the style for $225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mou Boots

“Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜,” Simpson wrote, juxtaposing a recent photo of herself during social distancing with a November 2003 magazine cover from FN sister publication Rolling Stone, in which she wears a tank top, patterned underwear and pointed-toe pink stilettos.

Known for her love of high heels, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. The “Blonde Ambition” actress also has her own namesake label, which features a range of affordable styles, including shoes, clothing and accessories.

