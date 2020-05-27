Jessica Simpson Gets in a Leg Workout Wearing Tie-Dye Sports Bra, Biker Shorts + Asics

Jessica Simpson is proving that moms really can do it all.

The actress showed off her impressive form earlier today as she posed in a matching sports bra and biker shorts set from her own brand. From her eponymous label, the Toni seamless sports bra in the Quite Shade Ocean Tie Dye retails for $40 while the color-coordinating tummy control Hottie shorts sell for $45 at JessicaSimpson.com.

She prepped to get her steps in before her three children woke up in patterned sneakers courtesy of Asics.

The singer-actress initially launched her own footwear brand in 2006 as a collaborative effort with Vince Camuto and has since expanded it into her own all-encompassing collection filled with apparel, accessories and shoes of all sorts — all at an affordable price point.

“At the core of the Jessica Simpson Collection, we believe that all women are uniquely beautiful. My No. 1 goal is to deliver a collection that helps women feel confident and unique,” the designer told FN in 2018. “I definitely infuse the collection with my personal preferences — like sky-high heels. But I always make sure that we have a variety of pieces that appeal to all different types of women.”

Simpson herself can oftentimes be spotted in designs from her own line both on her form and on her feet. She leans more towards high heels but recently has dipped her toes into comfortable slippers and slides as she spends more time at home.

