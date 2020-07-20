Jessica Simpson’s Lace-Trimmed PJ Shorts & Fluffy Turquoise Slippers Are At-Home Chic

Jessica Simpson just turned 40 last week — but she’s already feeling well adjusted to the new decade.

“A week into my 40’s already feels like a month🤪,” she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday night. In the image, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star looked comfortable in a red and blue plaid flannel layered over a white top and lace-trimmed pajama shorts. On her feet, she wore fluffy turquoise slippers with an open toe, perfect for showing off her bold red pedicure. Simpson wore her hair down, accessorizing with a headband and oversize hoop earrings.

In the comments’ section, numerous fans seemed to think the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer looked far younger than her 40 years — including Jessie James Decker. The country star commented on Simpson’s post: “U look 25 gf.” A similar sentiment was shared by many of Simpson’s followers, who felt she looked like a 20-something still.

Known for her own fashion, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.

“We are an all-American brand that all different kinds of women across America and the world can wear,” said Simpson of her label in a 2014 interview with FN. “We offer something for everyone — its not just limited to one certain fashionista. Women of all shapes, sizes and pocketbooks can enjoy our products. That is something that has always been very important to me.”

When she’s not clad in footwear from her eponymous brand, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. The mom of three has also selected in recent months selected multiple pairs of snake-print knee-high boots from Villa Rogue, as well as Gucci combat boots and Fendi sandals.

