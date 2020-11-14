Jessica Simpson Shares Cozy Weekend Look in Namesake Brand Jeans & Mou Woven Boots

Jessica Simpson started off her weekend with some movement and stretched in this perfect at-home fall uniform. On Saturday, the entrepreneur posted on Instagram, wearing a long-sleeve brown sweater with a pair of medium-wash blue denim Kiss Me’ skinny silhouette jeans from her Jessica Simpson collection.

These pants feature a mid-rise and a 30-inch inseam. They retail for $36 and are available for purchase on amazon.com.

For her indoor footwear, Simpson opted for the Eskimo 24 Woven boots from the London-based label Mou. The shoes feature a 5-colored wool construction with a sheepskin-lined interior and an EVA flat rubber sole. They retail for $350 and are available for purchase on mou-online.com.

Like many, Simpson is spending more time at home and has leaned into the furry footwear trend for fall.

Last month, Simpson was spotted wearing a pair of fluffy Fendi FF Fur slides while pumpkin picking with her kids before Halloween for a cold weather take on the “ugly” sandal trend. For this outing, she paired the cozy shoes with another pair of skinny jeans, suggesting that this denim and footwear combination might be her go-to uniform this season.

When the designer decides to dress up, she elevates her ensembles with pairs of heeled boots or pumps from the Jessica Simpson shoe label. Recently, the “With You” singer styled these 5-inch floral boots with skinny jeans from her namesake brand and teamed them with a sweatshirt from Champion.

To liven up your footwear collection, shop these styles from Jessica Simpson’s shoe label below.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Kirlah Combat Boots, $149.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Mikah Boots, $119.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Zayrie Boots, $149.

