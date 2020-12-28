Jessica Simpson Gets Festive in the Perfect Christmas Pajamas & Santa Claus Socks

Jessica Simpson rang in Christmas with her family in the most cozy-chic way.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star broke out her most festive pajamas alongside her kids and husband, Eric Johnson, for the holiday, as seen on her Instagram page over the weekend. Simpson herself modeled a red and white set that came coated in reindeer and snowflakes — and she even topped off the look with Santa Claus-inspired socks.

Similar pairs of socks retail for just $7 on Amazon.com.

Later in the evening, the footwear brand founder herself kept warm with a special hoodie courtesy of Gucci. While her exact design has since sold out, other sweatshirts from the brand retail for upwards of $1,300 online at Farfetch.

Known for her own style of footwear, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005. Simpson also recently announced that she will be partnering with Amazon Studios for a series of projects based on her own life. The joint effort will produce three separate entities following different parts of the actress’ career and backstory.

