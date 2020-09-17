Jessica Simpson Tops Off a Pantless Look With Punk-Rock Plaid Boots

Jessica Simpson wowed in pieces from her own brand and a very special pair of boots.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna posed ahead of her HSN special tonight in a $40 turtleneck sleeveless top from her eponymous collection along with a hidden pair of shorts. The almost pantless look contrasted Simpson’s choice of edgy footwear.

Described by the actress as the “first pair of flat boots that I have fallen in love with since high school footwear,” the designer’s own Kirlah boots feature a slick patent plaid pattern across a combat boot-inspired silhouette. Held together with three adjustable straps, the mid-calf pair includes three rhinestone-adorned buckles for a glam touch. With an on-trend lug-sole base, the sleek boots retail for $149 at Nordstrom.com.

Jessica Simpson Kirlah boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Known for her own fashion, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.

Just yesterday, she showed off another new pair from her label in a set of 5-inch platform floral boots. The Irella design takes inspiration from lace-up combat boots with its utilitarian base, transforming the style with textured faux leather uppers and nail-head studs across the platform toe; the Jessica Simpson Irella boots retail for $170 and can be found at Amazon.com.