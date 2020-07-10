Jessica Simpson Looks So 2000s in Retro True Religion Jeans With a Tie-Dye Hoodie

Jessica Simpson kicked off her 40th birthday by showing off her impressive transformation.

The actress boasted on her Instagram page that she fit into a pair of retro shredded True Religion bootcut jeans that have resided in her closet for the past 14 years yesterday. Matched to a tie-dye cut-off hoodie, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star wrote in the caption: “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

On her feet, Simpson also appeared to be wearing a fuzzy slipper that resembles her go-to Mou Boots slippers.

The slipper silhouette is made with ethically farmed mink fur on the upper, decorated with mixed tone stripes. Underfoot, it features a moisture-wicking sheepskin lining and a sturdy rubber outsole. The now-sold-out style previously retailed for $225 on Mou-online.com, though similar iterations are still available for $125.

Mou Stripey mink slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mou Boots

Jessica Simpson launched her own footwear brand in 2006 as a collaborative effort with Vince Camuto and has since expanded it into her an all-encompassing lifestyle collection filled with apparel, accessories and shoes of all sorts — all at an affordable price point.

“At the core of the Jessica Simpson Collection, we believe that all women are uniquely beautiful. My No. 1 goal is to deliver a collection that helps women feel confident and unique,” the designer told FN in 2018. “I definitely infuse the collection with my personal preferences — like sky-high heels. But I always make sure that we have a variety of pieces that appeal to all different types of women.” Simpson herself can oftentimes be spotted in designs from her own line, both on her form and on her feet. She leans more toward high heels, but recently has dipped her toes into comfortable slippers and slides as she spends more time at home. Give yourself a vintage flair just like Jessica Simpson in these similar jean styles.

