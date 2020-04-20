Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jessica Alba Mixes Fashion and Function in Tory Burch Leggings With Adidas Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba’s Go-To Sneakers
Jessica Alba’s Go-To Sneakers
Jessica Alba’s Go-To Sneakers
Jessica Alba’s Go-To Sneakers
View Gallery 13 Images

Jessica Alba’s latest ensemble was the perfect combo of fashion and function.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted out and about in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday wearing a sporty-chic set from Tory Burch’s Tory Sport line. While the Tory Sport look is designed for athletic activity, it offers a more elevated feel than the typical T-shirt and leggings look. The chevron-striped navy and blue look included a half-zip pullover sweater, cropped leggings and a cami-style bra top.

Jessica Alba , celebrity style, cami bra top, leggings, tory burch workout outfit, adidas ultraboost running shoes, out for a walk with her daughter in Los Angeles. 19 Apr 2020 Pictured: Jessica Alba. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA649772_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jessica Alba out and about in Los Angeles, April 19.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jessica Alba, adidas ultraboost 19, running shoes, sneakers, celebrity style, fashion, april 2020
A closer look at Jessica Alba’s Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

Completing Alba’s athleisure look was a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers. The running shoes feature responsive Boost cushioning for performance, with a continental rubber outsole designed for grip in both wet and dry conditions and a Primeknit upper meant for both comfort and adaptive support. The colorway chosen by Alba retails on Adidas.com for $180 but is currently marked down to $126.

Related

Adidas Signs Tua Tagovailoa Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft

A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorway Surfaces

Dakota Johnson Looks Summer-Ready in Denim Cutoffs & Retro Adidas Sneakers

Adidas Ultraboost
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 19 $180 $126
Buy it

The Honest Company co-founder was joined on her walk by 8-year-old daughter Haven. The youngster wore a coral-colored long-sleeve top and black leggings, accenting her look with Adidas kicks just like her mom.

Jessica Alba, haven, daughter, celebrity style, out for a walk with her daughter in Los Angeles. 19 Apr 2020 Pictured: Jessica Alba. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA649772_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jessica Alba (L) and daughter Haven in Los Angeles, April 19.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Alba can often be found in sneakers, including silhouettes from Converse, Nike and Stella McCartney. For red carpet appearances, the A-lister unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels, choosing pairs from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that come in a similar color palette to Alba’s.

New Balance Women's Roav V1 Fresh Foam
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance Roav V1 Fresh Foam, $60 (was $80).

Nike Zoom Winflo 6
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Zoom Winflo 6, $90.

Reebok
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Nano 9, $130.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jessica Alba’s sneaker style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals

Jessica Alba Towers in Lace Platforms While Gabrielle Union Chooses Slinky Sandals for Madrid Photocall

Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad