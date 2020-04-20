Jessica Alba Mixes Fashion and Function in Tory Burch Leggings With Adidas Sneakers

Jessica Alba’s latest ensemble was the perfect combo of fashion and function.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted out and about in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday wearing a sporty-chic set from Tory Burch’s Tory Sport line. While the Tory Sport look is designed for athletic activity, it offers a more elevated feel than the typical T-shirt and leggings look. The chevron-striped navy and blue look included a half-zip pullover sweater, cropped leggings and a cami-style bra top.

Jessica Alba out and about in Los Angeles, April 19. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Completing Alba’s athleisure look was a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers. The running shoes feature responsive Boost cushioning for performance, with a continental rubber outsole designed for grip in both wet and dry conditions and a Primeknit upper meant for both comfort and adaptive support. The colorway chosen by Alba retails on Adidas.com for $180 but is currently marked down to $126.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Honest Company co-founder was joined on her walk by 8-year-old daughter Haven. The youngster wore a coral-colored long-sleeve top and black leggings, accenting her look with Adidas kicks just like her mom.

Jessica Alba (L) and daughter Haven in Los Angeles, April 19. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Alba can often be found in sneakers, including silhouettes from Converse, Nike and Stella McCartney. For red carpet appearances, the A-lister unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels, choosing pairs from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that come in a similar color palette to Alba’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance Roav V1 Fresh Foam, $60 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Zoom Winflo 6, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Nano 9, $130.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jessica Alba’s sneaker style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals

Jessica Alba Towers in Lace Platforms While Gabrielle Union Chooses Slinky Sandals for Madrid Photocall

Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row