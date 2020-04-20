Jessica Alba Mixes Fashion and Function in Tory Burch Leggings With Adidas Sneakers

Jessica Alba’s latest ensemble was the perfect combo of fashion and function.
The 38-year-old actress was spotted out and about in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday wearing a sporty-chic set from Tory Burch’s Tory Sport line. While the Tory Sport look is designed for athletic activity, it offers a more elevated feel than the typical T-shirt and leggings look. The chevron-striped navy and blue look included a half-zip pullover sweater, cropped leggings and a cami-style bra top.
Completing Alba’s athleisure look was a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers. The running shoes feature responsive Boost cushioning for performance, with a continental rubber outsole designed for grip in both wet and dry conditions and a Primeknit upper meant for both comfort and adaptive support. The colorway chosen by Alba retails on Adidas.com for $180 but is currently marked down to $126.
The Honest Company co-founder was joined on her walk by 8-year-old daughter Haven. The youngster wore a coral-colored long-sleeve top and black leggings, accenting her look with Adidas kicks just like her mom.
When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Alba can often be found in sneakers, including silhouettes from Converse, Nike and Stella McCartney. For red carpet appearances, the A-lister unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels, choosing pairs from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that come in a similar color palette to Alba’s.
To Buy: New Balance Roav V1 Fresh Foam, $60 (was $80).
To Buy: Nike Zoom Winflo 6, $90.
To Buy: Reebok Nano 9, $130.
Click through the gallery to see more of Jessica Alba’s sneaker style.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Want more?
Jessica Alba Makes a Statement in a Romantic Polka-Dot Dress and Gladiator Sandals
Jessica Alba Towers in Lace Platforms While Gabrielle Union Chooses Slinky Sandals for Madrid Photocall
Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row