Jessica Alba Hits the Gym in Sports Bra & Leggings With Sustainable Adidas x Stella McCartney Sneakers

Jessica Alba made a sustainable shoe choice as she shared photos from a workout to her Instagram account yesterday.

The Honest Company founder looked ready for the gym in a sports bra and leggings set from P.E. Nation. She appeared to be wearing the Ignition Sports Bra in black (marked down to $59 from $89 on the brand’s site). The bra came teamed with P.E. Nation’s Crossbar leggings, which are sold out on Revolve.com and elsewhere.

For footwear, Alba selected eco-friendly kicks from Adidas x Stella McCartney. The pastel sneakers feature a multicolor pattern across the knit upper, with a round toe, a ridged rubber sole, a lace-up front fastening and a logo patch at the tongue. The shoes are available for purchase now on Farfetch.com, where they have been marked down by 15% from $292 to $219.

All cotton used in Adidas wares come from sustainable sources, and the athletic brand is committed to using only recycled polyester by 2024. Additionally, the company traces and audits almost all of its supply chain, ensuring conscious labor practices. What’s more, Alba’s footwear is 100% vegan, as is true of all of Stella McCartney’s offerings.

“Posting this to remind myself to workout more consistently- creating healthy habits can be a struggle 😑… but it’s more fun/easy with a family member or friend. 💕 let me know in the comments what you do for your #fitness to stay #healthyandhappy,” Alba captioned her photo series, which racked up nearly 300,000 likes within eight hours.

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Alba can often be found in casual, accessibly priced shoes, with past choices including Birkenstock sandals, 42Gold mules and Reebok Classic sneakers. For the red carpet, the mom of three unsurprisingly likes to swap her flat footwear for heels, having previously chosen soaring styles from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She in the past has put together her ensembles for events with the help of Brad Goreski, a famed celebrity stylist who also counts Sarah Hyland, Rashida Jones and Demi Moore as clients.

