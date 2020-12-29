Jessica Alba Serves Up New Year’s Eve Style Inspo in a Black Minidress & Embossed Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba is kicking off her New Year’s Eve celebration early by serving up the chicest holiday style inspiration.

The “Fantastic Four” actress took to Instagram today to demonstrate an easy to recreate the festive look for all your virtual celebrations. Alba started off with a puff-sleeve little black dress courtesy of Magda Butrym which she then layered over sheer tights with a few themed accessories and even a glass of champagne to tout; similar dresses retail on sale now for $424 (discounted from $1,415) at Moda Operandi.

“Let’s face it, this year has been rough 🤦🏽‍♀️ But if we can make it through 2020, we can make it through anything! Just because NYE gatherings are canceled, that doesn’t mean the glam, fun and sparkles have to be! I’ll be celebrating virtually this year! So I got advice from a fierce fashion expert @sophielopez to step up your glam for NYE virtual festivities,” wrote Alba in her caption.

To top off the effortlessly chic look, Alba then tapped Stuart Weitzman for her holiday footwear. The all-white mules feature croc-embossed uppers complete with a dipping vamp and a sleek pointed toe. Set atop a 3-inch kitten heel, the brand’s Lulah silhouette typically retails for $395 but can be found on sale now at StuartWeitzman.com for $198.

Stuart Weitzman Lulah mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Just last week, Alba prepped for another holiday as she made a last-minute shopping run in Los Angeles for Christmas. The Honest Company co-founder opted for a more relaxed resemble for the outing, layering a ribbed sweater over the silliest midi skirt and on-trend lace-up boots. Combat boots have been everywhere throughout 2020 and are looking to remain one of footwear’s biggest trends throughout 2021.

Jessica Alba carries a personalized Celine clutch as she shops at Nordstrom, Dec. 22. CREDIT: MEGA As for Alba herself, you can oftentimes find the “L.A.’s Finest” star in more relaxed footwear picks for her everyday style including Birkenstock sandals, Reebok sneakers, and 42Gold mules. Red carper occasions tend to bring out her bolder style, though, with towering heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent as well.

Try out Jessica Alba’s effortlessly chic styling move for your New Year’s Eve looks with a little help from these next pieces.

