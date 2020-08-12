J-Lo Teases Glittering ‘World of Dance’ Finale Outfit on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“World of Dance” judge Jennifer Lopez will bring her usual sense of show-stopping style to the Season 4 finale of the NBC show tonight. Ahead of the second part of the “World of Dance” finale, Lopez hyped fans by posting a teaser of her latest look for the show.

Jennifer Lopez teased her “World of Dance” Season 4 finale outfit on Instagram. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The look will include a sequined cloak, black maxi dress and heels. Surely, tonight’s episode will be full of more surprises and hopefully outfits. One day earlier, J-Lo wore a checkered suit with layered gold accessories and platform shoes that peeked out ever so slightly.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram Stories to share recreated looks from fans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram.

Throughout the season, fans of Lopez’s looks from the show have re-created her iconic outfits on social media under #WODOutfitCheck. The star shared a few of her favorite looks that fans modeled after her ensemble from last night on social media. In July, J-Lo re-created a “Jenny From the Block” moment complete with towering heels for the show.

Although the professional dancer can certainly move in high heels, Lopez is often spotted wearing more casual shoes while off duty such as her custom Nike sneakers and Timberland work boots.

Throughout the years she’s been in a judge, Lopez has worn designer shoes such as Christian Louboutin heels while on-air and shoes from her DSW collection. The star launched her collection with DSW back in March. The collaborative line features fashionable heels and sneakers that are retailed at an affordable price.

Below, take a look at some of the fashionable heels Jennifer Lopez has worn on “World of Dance,” from her very own DSW collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jennifer Lopez x DSW Norela Platform Sandal, $101.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jennifer Lopez x DSW Wynnie Sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jennifer Lopez x DSW Dronning Sandal, $60.