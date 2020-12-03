J-Lo Works Out in a Crop Top, Houndstooth Leggings & Statue of Liberty Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez headed down south to Miami this week to enjoy some time in the sun and to get in a good sweat.

The “Hustlers” actress stepped out in Florida this afternoon at her favorite local gym, showing off her stylish fitness attire on the way. Her ensemble included a twist-front crop top layered over a snakeskin sports bra as well as mixed material houndstooth leggings. Always staying hydrated, the singer made sure to include her favorite embellished waterbottle from Coach.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami, Dec. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez New York-inspired sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Though she was down in Miami, the “On the Floor” musician paid tribute to her roots with her choice of footwear. Selecting a set from Orée New York, the Bronx native modeled the brand’s Empire City High V1 sneakers featuring a recognizable image of the Statue of Liberty displayed sideways across both the lateral and medial sides. The shoe incorporates genuine leather with mixed overlays and a perforated toe, topped off with a Manhattan skyline embossed across the heel.

Though the style is currently sold out, it once sold for $189 at OreeNYC.com.

It was just earlier this year when the “Maid in Manhattan” star herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

