With only three weeks to go until her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Jennifer Lopez is in major prep mode — and that’s on top of managing a busy awards season schedule.

Before hitting the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, the 50-year-old multihyphenate offered a look inside her Super Bowl Halftime Show prep. She posted an image of herself ready to dance in an all-white outfit complete with killer boots from a buzzy young designer.

J-Lo sported a white tank top, skinny jeans and stiletto-heeled Chloe Gosselin ankle boots. The shoes have a soaring 4.7-inch heel, a white nappa leather upper and detailing at the ankle, resembling a pant cuff. The booties can be purchased on Farfetch.com now for $860.

Chloe Gosselin gathered ankle boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

At just 35 years old, Chloe Gosselin has developed a strong celebrity following (besides J-Lo, fans include Emma Roberts, Olivia Munn and Nicole Kidman), thanks to her focus on artistry and Italian craftsmanship. The former model was awarded FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award.

As aforementioned, Lopez’s January schedule is also packed with red carpet appearances, including at the LA Film Critics Awards Saturday night. The “Second Act” star took home the Best Supporting Actress award for “Hustlers” clad in a Cinderella blue Elie Saab spring ’20 gown and soaring silver Casadei platform sandals ($749 on Farfetch.com). The A-lister accessorized with Le Vian jewels and Jimmy Choo’s Clemmie clutch.

Jennifer Lopez wears an Elie Saab gown with Casadei sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at J-Lo’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

