Jennifer Lopez Gifts Fans With Special Behind-the-Scenes Video of THE Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez just gifted fans with something to brighten their week during these more stressful times: backstage footage of herself in THE Versace dress.

The singer posted the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, which featured a moment at the Versace spring ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2019 when Lopez surprised guests by walking the runway. Donatella Versace invited the “On The Floor” singer to model a re-imagined version of her iconic 2000 Grammys dress for the show, and J-Lo did not disappoint.

In the clip, Lopez is about to hit the catwalk and is taking in the moment as a large crowd gathers behind her.

The moment she strutted down the runway in the low-cut jungle-style dress and a pair of leafy vine-inspired heeled sandals, it immediately went viral, garnering Lopez new followers by the hundreds of thousands.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Detail of Jennifer Lopez’s shoes on the spring 2020 Versace runway. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Lopez first wore the dress 20 years ago while at the Grammy Awards; the sheer number turned heads and became a major moment in the fashion history books. On the red carpet in 2000, the actress matched the frock with glittering strappy heels that sparkled underneath its flowing hem.

Jennifer Lopez in a Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In December, the “Hustlers” star brought the dress back for yet another milestone moment — this time for the opening monologue during her “SNL” appearance.

Most recently, however, Lopez has been busy touting another brand: DSW. Earlier this week, she launched her first collection with the company, which includes over a dozen different pairs of heels, sandals and sneakers.

