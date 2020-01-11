Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat With Very Revealing Versace Spring 2020 Ad Campaign

Jennifer Lopez has been a longtime fan of Versace, and her latest Instagram post proves nothing has changed.

The star posted a photo Saturday announcing that she is the new face of the Versace spring ’20 ad campaign, alongside a series of effortlessly stylish and chic photographs.

In the the first picture, the “Hustlers” actress is captured posing for the camera in a deep-green, palm-patterned suit with a plunging neckline and a matching blazer. The ensemble is accessorized with a gold-and-green necklace that is layered with a long chain and a choker along with chunky rings in the shape of flowers. She also sported a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

The stunning look resembles the Versace jungle dress that went viral last year after the 50-year-old stepped onto the brand’s Milan fashion week runway in an updated version of the dress she had worn to the Grammy Awards 20 years earlier.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The star can also be seen in some stylish footwear in the announcement post. In the last photo, Lopez wears a chic black dress with a high neck line that drapes down into a stunning mini dress. The look features a cutout at the center, which is brought together at the side with a chunky gold clasp. The outfit is accessorized with thin, subtle gold jewelry items including a ring, bracelet, choker and earrings.

On her feet, JLo goes for a pair of open toe sandal pumps that feature a stiletto heel, a thin strap around her ankle and multiple thin spaghetti straps that run across the toe bed.

