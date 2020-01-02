J-Lo Works Out in LA Wearing Velvet Leggings & Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez has long been a gym buff, so it’s no surprise that she kicked off her 2020 with a workout.
The multihyphenate, 50, was spotted exiting the gym in Los Angeles today, Jan. 2, wearing an all-black ensemble — including a black turtleneck with velvet Beyond Yoga leggings — with her favorite kicks.
Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2.J-Lo’s sneakers were made through a collaboration between The Kooples and brand ambassador Slick Woods. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the sole is made of rubber, with a knit upper and calfskin leather straps.
The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen colorway. However, Thekooples.com has several similar styles in stock, retailing for around the same price.
The “On the Floor” hit maker has been spotted in at least three colorways of The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers — and not all of them are sold out. For a workout in Miami on Christmas Eve, she wore a still-available pair of white high-tops with black writing on the straps, teamed with a red Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set.
As a frequent gym goer, J-Lo has more than one sneaker silhouette in her arsenal. Other go-tos include the Nike Air Presto and the Adidas Edge 3 Lux.
