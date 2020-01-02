J-Lo Works Out in LA Wearing Velvet Leggings & Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez has long been a gym buff, so it’s no surprise that she kicked off her 2020 with a workout.

The multihyphenate, 50, was spotted exiting the gym in Los Angeles today, Jan. 2, wearing an all-black ensemble — including a black turtleneck with velvet Beyond Yoga leggings — with her favorite kicks.

Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2.J-Lo’s sneakers were made through a collaboration between The Kooples and brand ambassador Slick Woods. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the sole is made of rubber, with a knit upper and calfskin leather straps.

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen colorway. However, Thekooples.com has several similar styles in stock, retailing for around the same price.

The Kooples x Slick Woods high-top trainers in black. CREDIT: The Kooples

The “On the Floor” hit maker has been spotted in at least three colorways of The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers — and not all of them are sold out. For a workout in Miami on Christmas Eve, she wore a still-available pair of white high-tops with black writing on the straps, teamed with a red Carbon 38 sports bra and leggings set.

As a frequent gym goer, J-Lo has more than one sneaker silhouette in her arsenal. Other go-tos include the Nike Air Presto and the Adidas Edge 3 Lux.

