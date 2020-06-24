J-Lo Embraces Her Roots in ‘Bronx Girl’ Buns With a Tube Top & Baggy Sweats on ‘World of Dance’

Jennifer Lopez brought her style A-game to last night’s episode of “World of Dance” — and gave a nod to her Bronx, N.Y. roots with her hairdo.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate appeared on the episode wearing an eye-catching jumpsuit from the Natasha Zinko resort ’20 collection. The gray jumpsuit was designed to resemble a tube top teamed with baggy, low-waisted sweatpants. It featured a colorful floral scarf detail.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a jumpsuit from Natasha Zinko resort ’20 collection with “Bronx girl” buns. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Courtesy of NBC

J-Lo wore her hair in what she described as “Bronx girl” buns. She accessorized with layered bracelets and a silver chain cross necklace. The mom of two’s footwear was not visible under her jumpsuit.

(L-R): Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Courtesy of NBC

Lopez puts together her eye-catching looks for TV, stage and the red carpet with the assistance of stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The duo’s client roster includes an impressive list of fashionable celebs, among them Heidi Klum, Taylor Hill, Jessica Biel and Camila Cabello.

Of course, Lopez has plenty of fashion credentials to her own name. The “Shades of Blue” alum has her own shoe label, called JLo Jennifer Lopez, that was launched as a joint venture with Camuto Group and is available to shop exclusively at DSW.com and in DSW stores. In addition, J-Lo was tapped as a brand ambassador for Coach in 2019, starring in the label’s spring ’20 campaigns as well as in ads for Guess and Versace.

When it comes to her personal style, Lopez can typically be found in high heels for public appearances, opting for soaring silhouettes from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, the A-lister is a big fan of Alexander McQueen’s oversize sole sneakers as a lifestyle shoe, and she reaches for the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto while at the gym.

Click through the gallery for a look at how Jennifer Lopez’s fashion has changed from the ’90s to today.

