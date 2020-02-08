Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sparkling Choker That Matches Her Heels on Tom Ford’s Front Row

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Jennifer LopezTom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The stars aligned for Tom Ford’s fall ’20 NYFW runway show held in Los Angeles on Friday. Leading the pack of boldface names was Jennifer Lopez, who wore a fitted black dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline, cap sleeves and a hemline that cut just below the knee. While the dress was elegant and timeless, the entertainer elevated her look with her eye-catching footwear choice.

Jennifer Lopez Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020 Wearing Tom Ford

Lopez chose a pair of silver glittery sandals with a peep toe and thin ankle strap on a stiletto heel. The shoes evoked a modern twist on the Mary Jane silhouette and featured black piping detail, which complemented the rest of her look. She accessorized the ensemble with a statement silver choker necklace and studded earrings. Alongside her sleek updo, her smoky silver eye makeup created a cohesive, chic ensemble.

Related

NYFW Primer: How to Livestream the Runway Shows + What You Need to Know

Tanya Taylor's Hilarious Fall 2020 Videos Will Make You Question NYFW's Very Existence

A Look Back at Jeremy Scott's NYFW Shows

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in the front rowTom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez wear Tom Ford at the brand’s fall 2020 NYFW show in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Accompanying the star, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez wore a black velvet blazer with coordinating pants and matching ribbed turtleneck sweater. As for footwear, he chose a pair of simple black boots and finished off the look with a pair of dark sunglasses for the nighttime event.

Dressed in the designer’s creations, the couple’s dark and elegant ensembles looked cohesive with Rodriguez letting Lopez take center stage. For 2020, alongside her statement silver bodysuit for her Super Bowl halftime performance, the 50-year-old has made metallic looks one of her signature styles for the new decade. With this ensemble, the “Hustlers” star underscores her aesthetic range and longstanding style prowess, proving once again that she can effortlessly pull off nearly any look.

Jennifer LopezTom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020Wearing Tom Ford
Jennifer Lopez wears Tom Ford at the brand’s fall 2020 NYFW show in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Want more?

Ciara Wears Her Jewelry On Her Shoes at The Bulgari NYFW Launch Party

NYFW Primer: How to Livestream the Runway Shows + What You Need to Know

Tanya Taylor’s Hilarious Fall 2020 Videos Will Make You Question NYFW’s Very Existence

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad