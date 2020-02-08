Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sparkling Choker That Matches Her Heels on Tom Ford’s Front Row

The stars aligned for Tom Ford’s fall ’20 NYFW runway show held in Los Angeles on Friday. Leading the pack of boldface names was Jennifer Lopez, who wore a fitted black dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline, cap sleeves and a hemline that cut just below the knee. While the dress was elegant and timeless, the entertainer elevated her look with her eye-catching footwear choice.

Lopez chose a pair of silver glittery sandals with a peep toe and thin ankle strap on a stiletto heel. The shoes evoked a modern twist on the Mary Jane silhouette and featured black piping detail, which complemented the rest of her look. She accessorized the ensemble with a statement silver choker necklace and studded earrings. Alongside her sleek updo, her smoky silver eye makeup created a cohesive, chic ensemble.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez wear Tom Ford at the brand’s fall 2020 NYFW show in Los Angeles. CREDIT: John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Accompanying the star, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez wore a black velvet blazer with coordinating pants and matching ribbed turtleneck sweater. As for footwear, he chose a pair of simple black boots and finished off the look with a pair of dark sunglasses for the nighttime event.

Dressed in the designer’s creations, the couple’s dark and elegant ensembles looked cohesive with Rodriguez letting Lopez take center stage. For 2020, alongside her statement silver bodysuit for her Super Bowl halftime performance, the 50-year-old has made metallic looks one of her signature styles for the new decade. With this ensemble, the “Hustlers” star underscores her aesthetic range and longstanding style prowess, proving once again that she can effortlessly pull off nearly any look.

Jennifer Lopez wears Tom Ford at the brand’s fall 2020 NYFW show in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Want more?

Ciara Wears Her Jewelry On Her Shoes at The Bulgari NYFW Launch Party

NYFW Primer: How to Livestream the Runway Shows + What You Need to Know

Tanya Taylor’s Hilarious Fall 2020 Videos Will Make You Question NYFW’s Very Existence