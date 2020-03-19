J-Lo’s Tie-Dye Leggings & Neon Nike Sneakers Are the Epitome of Spring Athleisure

For now, social distancing and self-quarantines have upended American life as we know it. But amid these challenging times, Jennifer Lopez is continuing her workout routine.

Lopez’s fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, yesterday posted a video to his Instagram Stories of his wife-to-be in a gym.

In the video, J-Lo wears a springlike color palette, pairing rainbow tie-dye leggings with a teal hoodie.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress appeared to be wearing her longtime go-to gym shoe, the Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit, in the “Hyper Turquoise” colorway. The shoe comes in a bold blue palette, with a socklike fit, a tonal heel counter and a caging system to improve stability. Goat.com has new pairs of the shoes in stock for as little as $65 used and $175 new.

A known fitness buff, J-Lo often sports the Nike Air Presto for her workouts and owns the kicks in a number of bold colorways, including electric orange and slime green. Other favorite gym shoes of the A-lister’s including The Kooples x Slick Woods high-tops and the Adidas Edge 3 Lux.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Champion sweatshirt over a Beyond Yoga Levels bodysuit and Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers in 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wearing bright orange Nike Air Presto sneakers at the gym in 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s not working out, Lopez often selects high heels, and fans now have a chance to get a similar look without breaking the bank: The “On the Floor” hit maker launched a namesake shoe line at DSW this week, with prices starting at just $59.

Goat doesn’t have all sizes of the Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit “Hyper Turquoise” in stock, so we’ve rounded up some similar options below to consider if you like the look of Lopez’s sneakers but can’t find your size.

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam, $44 to $128.

To Buy: Asics Gel-Excite 4, $41 to $140.

To Buy: Reebok Harman, $60.

