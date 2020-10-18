Jennifer Lopez’s Chunky Sock Sneakers Are the Ultimate Way to Finish An Athleisure Look

To get into the weekend spirit, Alex Rodriguez shared a video of fiancé Jennifer Lopez dancing in a sports bra and leggings — and a pair of buckled sock sneakers that are quickly becoming a wardrobe staple of the star.

In the Instagram post, the “Hustlers” actress wore a pair of black Lululemon leggings that feature a high-rise silhouette and have ‘JLO’ printed in white on the back of the right calf leg. She matched the workout pants with a coordinating sports bra, which featured a t-strap back. For footwear, the ‘On The Floor’ artist opted for the now sold-out The Kooples Slick Chunky High Top Trainers in the all-black colorway. These sneakers feature a sock-style silhouette with buckle strap detailing throughout and perforated elastane-polyester craftsmanship and a white chunky rubber sole. They previously retailed for $98.

Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA Lopez was spotted in these same lug sole sneakers the day while running errands in Beverly Hills. For the outing, the multi-hyphenate style the shoes with a now sold-out Coach x Richard Bernstein tee shirt with a graphic of Barbara Streisand on the front. She accessorized the casual outfit with shield-style sunglasses from her collaboration with Quay. The Quay x JLo Hindsight sunglasses retail for $65 and are available for purchase on quayaustralia.com.

Among her accolades, the Maid In Manhattan star has her own shoe line in collaboration with DSW. In Sept. 2020, she wore a white pair of sneakers from the collection for a photoshoot with Yoplait yogurt to dance and donate to Feeding America.

Add the chunky sneaker trend your footwear collection, and elevate your look with these similar styles below.

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Sneakers, $93.

To Buy: Skechers D’Lites, $70.

To Buy: Fila Ray Tracer Sneakers, $43.

