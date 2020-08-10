J-Lo’s Spaghetti-Strap Cami, Sweats & Bedazzled Work Boots Are the Epitome of 2000s Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez took a time machine back to the early 2000s today as she stepped out with Alex Rodriguez and Maluma.

Spotted out in New York Monday morning, the “On the Floor” songstress recreated trends from decades past in a chain-link spaghetti-strap top and matching white sweatpants. She accented the outfit with oversized yellow shades and a trendy tie-dye face mask.

The outfit truly channeled the 2000s when it came to footwear. The “Hustlers” star’s choice of embellished work boots added a touch of flair to the ensemble, complete with studded laces and a glittering bejeweled collar. The chunkier style resembles silhouettes from popular work brands like Timberland and Caterpillar that were once all the rage amongst celebrity style at the turn of the millennium.

Joining J-Lo for the outing was her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and fellow musician Maluma. A-Rod dressed up for the occasion in a gingham blazer layered over a white button-down shirt and blue slacks; he topped off the look with his go-to suede lace-up boots.

As for Maluma, the Colombian singer kept things casual in a graphic t-shirt, Versace hat, athletic shorts and $110 red, black and white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. He gave the outfit a unique edge with his choice of a holographic Louis Vuitton backpack — similar designs resell for upwards of $7,000 on StockX.com.

As for the “Maid in Manhattan” star herself, her experience in the fashion industry extends beyond modeling on-trend styles; she also debuted her own JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

