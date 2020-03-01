Jennifer Lopez Wears a Tangerine Outfit With Soaring Gold Louboutins for Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour

Jennifer Lopez was a ray of sunshine in a tangerine outfit as she spoke at Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate wore an outfit from Sally LaPointe’s spring ’20 collection. The ensemble included a V-neck blazer, corset pants and a draped blouse. Lopez took off the blazer onstage while speaking with Oprah.

Jennifer Lopez in a Sally LaPointe look with Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress selected Christian Louboutin pumps in shades of silver and gold. While her exact heels are no longer available, she was clad in the label’s So Kate style, which sells for $725 on Net-a-Porter.com.

J-Lo completed her look with a Coach Tabby top handle bag. She is an ambassador for the American heritage brand and stars in its spring ’20 campaign, also appearing in ads for Versace and Guess.

Related J-Lo Wears Camo Leggings & the Chunkiest Sneakers at the Gym in Miami Taylor Swift Wears Louboutin Dress Shoes to Transform Herself Into "The Man" in New Music Video The Louboutin Paris Presentation Starred a Giant LED Replica of the Designer, Dubbed Super Loubi

Meanwhile, Oprah sported a sparkly silver suit. The former talk show host began the evening in a pair of pointed-toe black pumps but made the decision to swap into silver sneakers after slipping in her heels.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Oprah Winfrey onstage at Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Ironically, Oprah fell while in the middle of a discussion about balance.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall,” the billionaire quipped, going barefoot for a while until an assistant retrieved a new pair of shoes for her.

If you’re into J-Lo’s shoe look, consider buying one of the options below.

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Zandienh Pump, $45.

To Buy: Journee Collection Kalani Pump, $50.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $58.

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 outfits.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

J-Lo Wears Camo Leggings & the Chunkiest Sneakers at the Gym in Miami

J-Lo Swaps Leggings & Her Favorite Gym Shoes for a Super Cozy Look

The Sparkly Pumps on J-Lo’s Instagram Are a Sneak Peek at Her Upcoming DSW Line