J-Lo’s Neon Pink Sweatsuit & Plexiglass Nikes Give the Athleisure Trend a Bright Pop

Jennifer Lopez was hard to miss during her latest Miami outing alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The “Hustlers” star joined her beau for an afternoon on the town, both stepping out in coordinating sweatsuits. Lopez’s outfit, in particular, came from famed choreographer Parris Goebel’s line of apparel, Runaway Motel; the neon pink hoodie retails for $110 whereas the matching bottoms sell for $93 at RunawayMotel.com. J-Lo then topped off the ensemble with a $2,580 Valentino purse and oversize Fendi shades.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez head out and about in Miami, Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s custom Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Lopez showed off a set of bold Nike sneakers that you won’t find on any shelves. The neon-accented Air Force 1 pair featured three-dimensional Swoosh logos in addition to a yellow lace tag. The finishing touch was revealed by the singer on her TikTok when she first wore the pair in August: a custom orange heel counter branded with her nickname, J-Lo.

Though the personalized pair is not up for sale, you can find original Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers for $90 on the brand’s website.

Watch on FN

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez head out and about in Miami, Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s custom Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

It was just earlier this year when the “Wedding Planner” star herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lopez’s standout style moments over the years.