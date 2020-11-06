J-Lo Earns Sneakerhead Approval in These Classic Air Jordans & Cozy Sweats

Jennifer Lopez made a quick appearance in Los Angeles last night, heading out to run a few errands ad grab dinner in one of her coziest looks to date.

The “World of Dance” judge stepped out in a matching white sweatshirt and sweatpants set; she held tight to her beloved glittering waterbottle and sported a set of signature oversize hoop earrings with a protective face mask to tout.

Jennifer Lopez steps out to run errands in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Hustlers” star kept things classic in Jordan Brand kicks. The Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette features an ankle-covering shaft with a lace-up front, mixed leather uppers and a textured outsole. Complete with an Air-Sole unit for bounce and cushion, the style has been a hit amongst sneakerheads since 1985.

Lopez’s particular colorway is best known as the “Green Toe” thanks to its mixed pine green, black and white panels with a red branded logo for a hit of contrast. The style once retailed for $115 and is still available on sale for $92 at Nike.com is select sizes. If Nike is out of your size, resale sites like StockX offer pairs from $108 to $274.

Jennifer Lopez steps out to run errands in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for Lopez herself, it was just earlier this year when the “On The Floor” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

