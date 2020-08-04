J-Lo Pops in Comfy Purple Sweats & the Chunkiest Neon Sneakers in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez broke out her comfiest look for a day spent in New York with her family.

As seen in the second image of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram post, J-Lo and A-Rod took their kids into Manhattan for a trip to Central Park yesterday. For the relaxed outing, the “On the Floor” singer opted for lilac sweats and a matching sequined pink mask; she then matched the look to white chunky sneakers with pops of neon yellow, blue and pink accents and a striped side detailing.

For the occasion, Rodriguez himself chose a pair of sneakers from Travis Scott’s buzzy collaboration with Nike. Released in May, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” has an intentionally distressed look. While the sneakers originally sold for just under $200, they are now available on the resale market now, with pairs going for between $670 and $979 on Farfetch.com, depending on sizing.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Lopez is no stranger to a chunky sneaker silhouette — in fact, she tends to prefer a lifted style over a flat pair. Her collection of sneakers includes her go-to high-top design from The Kooples’ collaboration with model Slick Woods as well as a low-top iteration from Last Sprint. The chunky Last Spring pair retailed for $250 but has since been marked down to $100 on Shopbop.com, with limited remaining sizes.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in the Hamptons, July 22. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she is seen leaving a gym in Miami, March 3. CREDIT: AM/Splash News

In addition to modeling lifted shoes, the “Hustlers” star also debuted her own JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

To brighten up your everyday style, shop sneakers inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s colorful pick below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma RS-X Sneakers, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Love Moschino Color Blocked Sneakers, $241.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Chaos Sneakers, $64 (was $75).

