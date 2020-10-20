J-Lo Models A-Rod’s New Sneakers in the Comfiest Neon-Striped Sweats

Alex Rodriguez’s newest sneaker collaboration with high-end brand Alma Mater is here and the baseball pro tapped the best model he could find to help style the shoes: his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The “On the Floor” singer showed an effortless way to wear her beau’s Alpha 696 high-top sneakers last night, posing on Rodriguez’s Instagram Stories in a matching gray sweatsuit with accenting neon yellow, white and black striping.

Jennifer Lopez models Alex Rodriguez’s newest Alma Mater sneakers, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The A-Rod x Alma Mater Alpha 696 sneakers transform a classic silhouette with smooth leather uppers, stitched detailing and navy and gold accents. Handcrafted with the comfort of a running shoe, this dressier style comes complete with a 2-inch foam footbed for cushioning and a $255 price tag at AlmaMaterFootwear.com. Named after the former Yankees athlete’s impressive number of career home runs, the shoe pays tribute to his longstanding career and history with the team.

“By not chasing 700 Alex Rodriquez set himself up to remain a Yankee for life. The number 696 represents choosing to do the right thing for the right reasons,” the brand explained on the product page. “The 696 by Alex Rodriguez collection celebrates character and never forgetting where you’re from.”

Watch on FN

Alex Rodriguez’s Alpha 696 sneakers for Alma Mater. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alma Mater

Rodriguez released his first limited-edition take on the burgeoning Alma Mater’s Gamma silhouette in November 2019, kicking off a successful collaboration with the brand. Now a year later, the baseball pro is back for another collection of sneakers in both low-top and high-top designs.

“I wanted a sneaker now that I’m retired — and I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since [the New York Yankees] won the world championship — [but] I wanted to have a sneaker that makes you look younger and cooler,” Rodriguez told FN. “That’s what I was trying to do and I think we landed it.”

Alex Rodriguez speaking with FN at his Sneakersnstuff meet-and-greet on Nov. 14, 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sneakersnstuff

As for J-Lo herself, it was just earlier this year when she dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Clcik through the gallery to discover more of J-Lo’s boldest style moments over the years.