J-Lo’s Chunky Sweater, Work Boots & Baggy Corduroy Pants Make Way for Fall Trends

Jennifer Lopez is leading the way for fall trends, just a day after Labor Day marked the turn of the seasons.

The “On the Floor” songstress stepped out with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez yesterday, heading out for a date night in New York. For the evening, Lopez decided on a chunky knit sweater layered over a classic scoop-neck white tank top; she elevated the look with a set of nude corduroy paper bag pants, welcoming in colder weather trends with ease.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s neutral work boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, the “Hustlers” star chose a footwear variation that is currently having an unexpected moment: work boots. Her soft, pale gray boots came set atop a lifted chunky outsole with a lace-up front and lug-sole appeal.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Watch on FN

Combat boots and work boots became a hit footwear silhouette in the early 2000s and, like many other trends from that era, are coming back onto the scene for 2020. Lopez herself previewed a set of then-unreleased glittering boots from Timberland x Jimmy Choo‘s standout collaboration. Though the pairs just hit the market last week, Lopez was one of the first to bring them to the forefront of the street style scene as she matched them to a spaghetti-strap tank top and sweats in the city on Aug. 10.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York, Aug. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier this year, J-Lo dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.