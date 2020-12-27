Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Sweat Set with Dior Bucket Hat and Chunky Lace-Up Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez just gave the perfect styling lesson on how to liven up a sweat set.

On Saturday, Lopez shared a series of Instagram photos of herself posing in and outside of a private jet, wearing a beige tracksuit. The singer and actress enhanced the look by styling it with a Dior Oblique Large Brim Bucket hat in burgundy velvet. The hat, which is a reinterpretation of the brand’s ’90s bucket hat, gave the look a slightly retro feel. The accessory retails for $1,200 at Dior.com.

J-Lo then took the ensemble a step further by finalizing the sweat set with a pair of camel colored combat boots. The style, which is trending big this season among celebrities, feature a round toe and lace-up closure. The upper of the shoe appeared to be either suede or leather. The boot is finished with a thick white lug sole.

Lopez accessorized the look with chunky gold hoops and a cozy corduroy jacket.

It’s no secret that Lopez is the queen of lounge and athleisure style. The hitmaker often opts for vibrant workout pieces and sweatsuits that include bold colors. When it comes to her off-duty footwear, Lopez collection is comprised of sneakers and boots. Her go-to brands include Nike, Timberland and Jimmy Choo.

On Dec. 23, Lopez was spotted leaving a gym in Miami wearing a yellow tank and blue leggings by Runway Motel. Lopez finalized the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers that feature iridescent accents. The shoes also feature a thick and elevated sole, giving Lopez’s activewear look and chic boost.

Shop similar lace-up boots as Jennifer Lopez with these picks below.

