J-Lo Pole Dances in a Shimmering Silver Look at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Ella Chochrek
49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA – 02 Feb 2020
Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show
Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show
Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show
Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show
Jennifer Lopez brought down the house tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the 50-year-old singer kicked things off in a leather bodysuit designed by Versace to resemble a moto jacket. On her feet, Lopez wore black boots with silver heels. The whole outfit was covered in glistening crystal and gold-tone details.

j-lo, versace, leather pantsuit, boots, US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020.Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs in Versace at the Super Bowl.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez them changed into a second ensemble, a sheer catsuit with glistening silver accents. The “Hustlers” star channeled her stripper character in the film, Ramona, as she climbed a pole wearing a pair of stilettos — proof positive that she did her own stunts in the movie.

Jennifer Lopez, silver bodysuit, stripper pole, catsuit, superbowl , performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
CREDIT: Chris O'Meara/Shutterstock

J-Lo co-headlined the show alongside Shakira. The Colombian songstress wore a sparkling red crop top and miniskirt teamed with knee-high boots. The set featured additional entertainment courtesy of J Balvin, who wore a hooded sweatshirt and his new rainbow-colored Air Jordan 1 collaboration on his feet.

shakira, crop top, miniskirt, knee high boots, abs, Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', in Miami Gardens, Fla49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Shakira performs, during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To perform her song “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

The game itself is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Going into halftime, the score was tied at 10-10. The Chiefs were the slight favorite going into tonight’s action.

