J-Lo Pole Dances in a Shimmering Silver Look at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez brought down the house tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the 50-year-old singer kicked things off in a leather bodysuit designed by Versace to resemble a moto jacket. On her feet, Lopez wore black boots with silver heels. The whole outfit was covered in glistening crystal and gold-tone details.

Jennifer Lopez performs in Versace at the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez them changed into a second ensemble, a sheer catsuit with glistening silver accents. The “Hustlers” star channeled her stripper character in the film, Ramona, as she climbed a pole wearing a pair of stilettos — proof positive that she did her own stunts in the movie.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. CREDIT: Chris O'Meara/Shutterstock

J-Lo co-headlined the show alongside Shakira. The Colombian songstress wore a sparkling red crop top and miniskirt teamed with knee-high boots. The set featured additional entertainment courtesy of J Balvin, who wore a hooded sweatshirt and his new rainbow-colored Air Jordan 1 collaboration on his feet.

Shakira performs, during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To perform her song “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

The game itself is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Going into halftime, the score was tied at 10-10. The Chiefs were the slight favorite going into tonight’s action.

