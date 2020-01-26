J-Lo Oozes Summer Vibes in a Sundress + Gucci Wedges at Pegasus World Cup

It may be January, but Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit has summer written all over it.

The 50-year-old multihyphenate wore a summery ensemble to attend the Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale Beach, Fla. yesterday, Jan. 25. J-Lo wore a maxi dress with spaghetti straps, a scoop neck and a flared skirt. Both the top and bottom of the skirt were printed with tropical trees and swans in a subdued color palette.

Jennifer Lopez wears a sundress and Gucci wedges at the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 25. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Gucci sandals. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

For shoes, Lopez reached for soaring Gucci wedge sandals. The shoes featured an espadrille-like woven base, with a suedelike strap at the ankle and a peep toe. They appeared to add around 4 or 5 inches of additional height.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker accessorized with a pair of Quay sunglasses and wore her hair pulled into a high bun.

The star was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muñiz. Max wore a sailboat-print collared shirt with olive skinny pants and navy sneakers. Meanwhile, Emme sported a lacy white top, high-waisted, striped shorts and chunky Fila sneakers.

(L-R): Max Muniz, Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

J-Lo is one of the most coveted faces in the fashion industry, appearing in three major campaigns for spring ’20: Guess, Versace and Coach.

“She’s unique and a megastar right now,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of New York-based agency DMA United, of Lopez’s multiple campaigns. “Jennifer Lopez checks the mark of being an influencer. People want to look like her and they’re inspired by her.”

Click through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best style moments.

