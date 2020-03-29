J-Lo Plays Baseball in Python-Print Sports Bra & Leggings Set With Super-Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez went for a sporty vibe with her outfit in fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s latest video, posted to Instagram this morning.

The “Hustlers” actress wore a matching sports bra and leggings set from Niyama Sol, one of her go-to brands. The neon, python-print set, an on-trend choice as both animal prints and bold colors are in vogue for spring.

For footwear, J-Lo went with her go-to The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers, which she owns in numerous colorways. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the kicks boast a rubber sole, a knit upper and leather straps.

The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen colorway. However, Thekooples.com has a couple of similar styles still in stock, selling for about the same price.

The Kooples x Slick Woods chunky black high-top trainers. CREDIT: The Kooples

Lopez wore the athletic ensemble as she played baseball alongside A-Rod as well as her twins, Max and Emme, and his daughters, Ella and Natasha.

As a big workout buff, Lopez has several sneakers on rotation, with her Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes as a top choice. Other favorites include the Adidas Edge 3 Lux and the Nike Air Presto. For leisure, the “On the Floor” singer is a big fan of designer footwear such as Alexander McQueen oversize sole trainers and soaring Gucci wedge sandals.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami in Niyama Sol leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes, March 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wears an all-white outfit with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami, Dec. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

If you’re into the chunky sole look of J-Lo’s sold-out The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers, consider shopping one of the in-stock options below to get a similar look.

Adidas Supercourt RX CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Supercourt RX, $140.

Skechers Sport Energy CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Sport Energy, $38 to $145.

Kendall + Kylie Logan CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kendall + Kylie Logan, $45 (was $90).

Flip through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s top style moments.

