J-Lo Plays Baseball in Python-Print Sports Bra & Leggings Set With Super-Chunky Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: November 2019
Jennifer Lopez: October 2019
Jennifer Lopez went for a sporty vibe with her outfit in fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s latest video, posted to Instagram this morning.

The “Hustlers” actress wore a matching sports bra and leggings set from Niyama Sol, one of her go-to brands. The neon, python-print set, an on-trend choice as both animal prints and bold colors are in vogue for spring.

No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!

For footwear, J-Lo went with her go-to The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers, which she owns in numerous colorways. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the kicks boast a rubber sole, a knit upper and leather straps.

The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen colorway. However, Thekooples.com has a couple of similar styles still in stock, selling for about the same price.

the kooples, black sneakers, high-top
The Kooples x Slick Woods chunky black high-top trainers.
CREDIT: The Kooples

Lopez wore the athletic ensemble as she played baseball alongside A-Rod as well as her twins, Max and Emme, and his daughters, Ella and Natasha.

As a big workout buff, Lopez has several sneakers on rotation, with her Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes as a top choice. Other favorites include the Adidas Edge 3 Lux and the Nike Air Presto. For leisure, the “On the Floor” singer is a big fan of designer footwear such as Alexander McQueen oversize sole trainers and soaring Gucci wedge sandals.

Jennifer Lopez, j-lo, niyama sol leggings, crystal mountain leggings, printed leggings, crop top, abs, neon bag, slick woods x the kooples sneakers, celebrity fashion, is seen wearing leggings and a crop top as she makes her way to a gym in Miami. Jennifer also showed off her trained abs as she was spotted in MiamiPictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5153356 020320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami in Niyama Sol leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes, March 2.
CREDIT: Splash News
jennifer lopez, j-lo, miami, the kooples x slick woods, high top sneakers, beyond yoga leggings, velvet leggings, black turtleneck, sunglasses, los angeles
Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2.
CREDIT: Splash News
J-Lo, white leggings, beyond yoga leggings, max mara purse, crop top, abs, the kooples x slick woods sneakers, cat eye sunglasses, hoop earrings, Fitness fanatic Jennifer Lopez was looking fresh in all white as she left her gym with beau Alex Rodriguez in Miami. The Golden Globes nominated actress donned a quirky pair of cat eye shaped sunglasses with her crisp white workout gear and designer handbag for the Saturday morning sweat session.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5135727 141219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez wears an all-white outfit with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami, Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

If you’re into the chunky sole look of J-Lo’s sold-out The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers, consider shopping one of the in-stock options below to get a similar look.

Adidas Supercourt RX
Adidas Supercourt RX
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Supercourt RX, $140.

Skechers
Skechers Sport Energy
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Sport Energy, $38 to $145.

Kendall + Kylie Logan
Kendall + Kylie Logan
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kendall + Kylie Logan, $45 (was $90).

Flip through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s top style moments.

