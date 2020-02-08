Jennifer Lopez Continues Her Glittery Streak in Valentino at Independent Spirit Awards

Jennifer Lopez has proven over the yeas that she can pull off nearly any ensemble and leave a fashionable impression. Tonight was no exception on the red carpet at the 35th annual Independent Spirit Awards.

The singer-actress arrived wearing a Valentino gown with a silver bodice and a magenta skirt. The top featured a high neck and silver embellishment throughout semi-sheer material countered by an A-line skirt. It appears to be constructed out of a crinkled, medium weight fabric.

The “Hustlers” star accessorized the ensemble with a glitter-embossed clutch in a shade that matches the skirt and features silver hardware. To finish off the look, she paired the dress and handbag with silver jewelry, namely a pair of studded earrings and a ring.

Jennifer Lopez (L) wears Valentino and poses with Lorene Scafaria. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fashion industry darling has been an avid wearer of metallics as of late. With her sporting shiny silver detailing on her ensembles for Tom Ford’s fall 2020 runway show in Los Angeles yesterday and her Super Bowl Halftime performance last week. While 2019 surely was a significant year for the star, it seems that she will shine even more throughout 2020.

Jennifer Lopez wears Tom Ford at the brand’s fall 2020 NYFW show in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

