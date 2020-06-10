J-Lo Pops in Neon Python Minidress & Matching Thong-Toe Heels That Wrap All the Way Up Her Legs

The looks from Jennifer Lopez’s DSW photoshoot never stop coming.
Yesterday, a fan account shared yet another peek into the “On the Floor” singer’s campaign shoot for her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW that debuted in March. Lopez herself reposted the photo on her Instagram stories as well last night. Her ensemble boldly consisted of a layered bright green and snakeskin coated look including a bodycon fit and a cropped jacket.
The neon python combination continued into her standout shoes. The Sinorita heeled style from her footwear line includes a trending mix of a thong-toe silhouette with a PVC cross-foot strap. Wrapping up the length of her leg, the 3.75-inch demi wedge style retails for $80 at DSW.com.
Lopez’s collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.
On top of creating her own shoe line, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward. In another charitable step, Lopez announced this week that she is joining the All In Challenge, a cause bringing stars across all industries together to raise funds for Feeding America and related causes to end food disparities.
The “Hustlers” star is offering up the chance to join her on the first stop of her tour once it kicks off again for an all-out experience with free flight and accommodation courtesy of Lopez.
We all need to come together right now to spread some love. Communities are struggling now more than ever… So I’m going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini 💋💋 Here’s what I got for you: I’m inviting you and three of your friends to join me on tour for my first show back. I’ll fly you in, put you up and you will join in the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!!!! 100% of the donations from the #AllInChallenge go to @feedingamerica @nokidhungry @mealsonwheelsamerica and @wckitchen. Head to the link in my bio for more info. ♥️
This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.
Ahead shop more bright styles from the JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection.
To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Parlata Pumps, $50.
To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Larenn Espadrilles, $60.
To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Florella Pumps, $50.
Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez's top style moments.
