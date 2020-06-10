Re-route my subscription: Click here

J-Lo Pops in Neon Python Minidress & Matching Thong-Toe Heels That Wrap All the Way Up Her Legs

By Claudia Miller
By Claudia Miller

The looks from Jennifer Lopez’s DSW photoshoot never stop coming.

Yesterday, a fan account shared yet another peek into the “On the Floor” singer’s campaign shoot for her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW that debuted in March. Lopez herself reposted the photo on her Instagram stories as well last night. Her ensemble boldly consisted of a layered bright green and snakeskin coated look including a bodycon fit and a cropped jacket.

The neon python combination continued into her standout shoes. The Sinorita heeled style from her footwear line includes a trending mix of a thong-toe silhouette with a PVC cross-foot strap. Wrapping up the length of her leg, the 3.75-inch demi wedge style retails for $80 at DSW.com.

jennifer lopez, dress, yellow, snakeskin, heels, wrap
Jennifer Lopez for DSW as seen on her Instagram story.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez’s collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

On top of creating her own shoe line, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward. In another charitable step, Lopez announced this week that she is joining the All In Challenge, a cause bringing stars across all industries together to raise funds for Feeding America and related causes to end food disparities.

The “Hustlers” star is offering up the chance to join her on the first stop of her tour once it kicks off again for an all-out experience with free flight and accommodation courtesy of Lopez.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Jennifer Lopez Coach CitySole Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez in Coach’s CitySole sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Ahead shop more bright styles from the JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection.

jlo, jennifer lopez, dsw, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Parlata Pumps, $50.

dsw, jlo, jennifer lopez, yellow, espadrille, snakeskin
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Larenn Espadrilles, $60.

jlo, pumps, jennifer lopez, yellow, neon, dsw
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Florella Pumps, $50.

