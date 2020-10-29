J-Lo Pops in a Neon Pink Sweater, Leather Skirt & Mind-Bending Snakeskin Pumps

Jennifer Lopez gave a bold twist to fall style this week as she stepped out in Los Angeles with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The “On the Floor” singer left a meeting last night in West Hollywood with A-Rod and popped in an unmissable neon pink sweater, layered over a matching Valentino belt. Lopez then teamed the pieces with a chic leather skirt, complete with a sleek black finished and a croc-embossed texture.

When it came down to footwear, the “Hustlers” star slipped her feet into a mind-bending pair of heels courtesy of her own shoe line. Coming from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW label, the Parlata pumps featured a see-through pointed-toe design set atop a snakeskin-print base. The coordinating pink detailing across the uppers caused the style to hold Lopez’s foot floating in place with what appears to be invisible uppers.

Finished off with a 4.25-inch stiletto heel, the style can be found for $70 at DSW.com.

It was just earlier this year when Lopez dipped her toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach of course on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

