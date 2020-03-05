Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Gives Her Skinny Jeans an Upgrade With the Sparkliest Sneakers in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez has a quick trick to give skinny jeans an upgrade — and it involves a sneaker.

The pop star was spotted at the Standard hotel in Miami today. She sported a baby blue jacket with gold button detailing over a Coach 1941 T-shirt with a print of Barbara Streisand ($95 from Shopbop.com). She tucked the jacket into a pair of lightwash skinny jeans.

Jennifer Lopez in skinny jeans and ZCD sneakers in Miami, March 5.
A close-up look at J-Lo’s ZCD sneakers.
While the outfit was casual, J-Lo gave it a sparkly upgrade with her footwear. The “Hustlers” actress sported ZCD Montreal sneakers, which boast a white leather upper, a Swarovski crystal tab and a single wide strap. The Italian-made shoes are available for purchase on the brand’s site for $365 (marked down from $425).

In addition to adding an eye-catching element to her ensemble, the sneakers fit right in with a major 2020 trend: jewelry-inspired footwear. Bottega Veneta, Casadei, Giambattista Valli and Jimmy Choo are among the many labels to take on the trend.

Jennifer Lopez in skinny jeans and ZCD sneakers in Miami, March 5.
Lopez completed her ensemble with oversize sunglasses, hoop earrings and an Hermes Himalayan Birkin Bag. The bag, considered one of the most desirable handbags in the world, comes with a price tag of over $100,000.

Even though Lopez’s shoes are marked down, they still may be outside of your budget — so we’ve rounded up some affordable alternatives below.

To Buy: Volatile Expulsion Sneaker, $30 to $60.

To Buy: INC Danelia Lace-Up Sneakers, $80 (was $100).

To Buy: Aldo Unadoria, $35 (was $90).

