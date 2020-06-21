Re-route my subscription: Click here

J-Lo Looks Comfy-Chic in Skinny Jeans & Havaianas Thong Sandals for Father’s Day With A-Rod

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father’s Day today with a beachside stroll alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple were also accompanied by Rodriguez’s daughters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, as well as Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

For the walk along the beach, J-Lo shed her typical glamorous look in favor of a more dressed-down ensemble. The “On the Floor” singer looked comfy-chic in a white cashmere cable-knit sweater, which appeared to be a sold-out style from Brunello Cucinelli, teamed with distressed skinny jeans.

For footwear, Lopez kept things casual in a pair of Havaianas thong sandals. The flip-flops were made of rubber, with a metallic gold strap and a sand-colored base. A similar style retails on Amazon.com for $26 but is marked down to just $20. The shoes matched the “Maid in Manhattan” alum’s gold hoop earrings.

havaianas, gold flip flops
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Like Lopez, both Ella and Emme were clad in sweaters and flip-flops, while Max went barefoot in a New York Yankees sweater and salmon-colored shorts.

A-Rod shared a selfie with his fiancée and all four kids to his Instagram, captioning the post: “Feeling super blessed and grateful to have this bunch with me today. ❤️🙌🐶. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!”

Meanwhile, Lopez shared a trio of posts to her Instagram grid today commemorating the dads in her life, including A-Rod as well as her own father, David Lopez, and Marc Anthony, her ex-husband and the father of her twins.

While today’s ensemble was a casual one, J-Lo often can be found in more formal attire, complete with sky-high heels from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin. Additionally, the “Hustlers” actress often can be spotted in workout-ready sneakers including the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto. What’s more, Lopez has her shoe label, called JLo Jennifer Lopez, which offers a variety of styles ranging from espadrille wedges to lace-up sandals to platform pumps. The line is available to shop exclusively on DSW.com and in the retailer’s stores. Lopez has a number of additional deals in the fashion space as well. For spring ’20, she appeared in ad campaigns for Versace, Guess and Coach —  and she currently serves as a brand ambassador for the latter.

