J-Lo Ties Up the Silkiest Set That Flows Right Over Her Platform Heels

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez switched up their quarantine location this week as the couple went cross coasts to Los Angeles.

After spending months in Miami and New York, the engaged couple stepped out for dinner in Hollywood last night wearing elevated looks. As A-Rod went for a tailored suit and tie combination, J-Lo slipped on a silky satin blue set from Lapointe.

Matched to a $2,875 Valentino Garavani bag, the look teamed a tie-front button-up blouse together with color-coordinating pleated pants; the bottoms can be found for $1,290 on the brand’s website.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leave dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 13. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

While the elongated hem draped right over Lopez’s choice of footwear, her stylist Mariel Haenn revealed that the “Hustlers” star was in fact wearing towering heels from Jimmy Choo.

Lifted footwear is a regular in the star’s rotation, oftentimes opting for designs from both her own line of shoes as well as pairs from Coach, Femme LA, Stuart Weitzman and Ralph Lauren amongst other top labels.

It was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

While J-Lo’s heels were hidden by her pants, we can only assume they were as chic as ever. If you ever are wearing bottoms with an elongated hem, take heed from Lopez’s styling hack and make sure to include platform shoes to prevent yourself from stepping on the pant leg.

Here are a few lifted styles to help you on your way.

