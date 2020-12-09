J-Lo Transforms Her Winter Attire in a Soft Teddy Coat & the Coziest Boots

Jennifer Lopez layered up in her winter attire today, pulling off the monochrome trend in the comfiest way.

The “On the Floor” singer posed for her eponymous line of footwear with DSW in a campaign image shared to Instagram this afternoon. For the shoot, Lopez opted for a button-up top teamed with matching bottoms and a soft brown teddy coat; the outerwear bears a strong resemblance to Max Mara’s signature silhouette, a design that retails for $3,690 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The neutral and brown tones of Lopez’s ensemble continued down into her choice of footwear. Coming from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW label, the knee-high boots featured plush faux fur uppers wrapped up in a buckled leather strap. Contrasted by a suede pointed-toe base, the style comes set atop a teetering 4-inch stiletto heel. The style retails for $100 and can still be found at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Forca boots for DSW. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Watch on FN

Yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off a different side of her stylish seasonal closet as she holiday shopped in New York. The outfit included a black turtleneck layered over slick lather leggings with a soft ankle-length coat for added warmth. On her feet, Lopez continued her streak of on-trend lace-up boots with yet another design from her DSW label.

The Tannah bootie highlights all-black uppers atop a platform midsole with luxe faux fur lining to tout. Fans can shop the style for $100 courtesy of DSW.

Jennifer Lopez shops for the holidays in New York City on Dec. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

It was just earlier this year when the “Hustlers” star herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Jennifer Lopez’s chic street style moments over the years.