Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Neon Top and Miniskirt With Strappy Reptile Pumps From Her DSW Line

By Claudia Miller
DSW didn’t need to hire a model for its shoe collab with Jennifer Lopez — J-Lo did it all herself.

The “On the Floor” singer modeled yet another bold style from her new capsule with DSW that released on March 16. She posed in custom Michael Ngo ensemble combining a tangerine lambskin pleated, one-shoulder top with a lime green belted leather miniskirt.

In addition to her sultry wet hair and hard-to-miss engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez showed off her bright orange Florella pumps. The pointed-toe style from her collab includes a 4.25-inch stiletto heel and a slingback, ankle-wrap design with a reptile-embossed upper. The pair retails for just $70 at DSW.com.

Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Florella Ankle-Wrap Pumps $70
On top of modeling the Florella, J-Lo also previewed other designs from the collection throughout the past few weeks including sky-high platforms, glittering pumps and strappy sandals.

The “Waiting for Tonight” star is already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns: She models the Versace dress, stars in ads for Guess, and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Shop a few of our favorites from JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW below.

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Lukita Mule, $60

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Pelana Pointed-Toe Pump, $70

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Angelique Sneaker, $70

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

