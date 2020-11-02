J-Lo Is ‘Like a Virgin’ in a Sheer Bustier Dress & Towering Pumps

Jennifer Lopez used her Halloween costume to pay tribute to another legendary musician: Madonna.

The “On the Floor” singer channeled the “Vogue” songstress over the weekend as Lopez recreated an iconic look from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” music video. The outfit included a white sheer bustier dress from costume designer Marco Marco, reminiscent of the 1980s, layered over thigh-high stockings and a lacy bodysuit.

J-Lo then completed the impressive outfit with towering white pumps with a pointed finish and a dipping vamp/

J-Lo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez joined in on the fun too with his costume. Channeling styles made famous by the “Karate Kid” and Bruce Springsteen, the former Yankees pro gave his best 1980s-inspired look with a cutoff jean jacket, bandana headband and even a wig as well.

As for Lopez herself, it was just earlier this year when the “Hustlers” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

Watch on FN

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Related Cardi B Goes Red Hot in a Scarlett Witch Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots Jennifer Lopez Shares How She Ends the Day in Her $70 DSW Pink Snakeskin Pumps Coach Boots & More Coveted Shoes Are Up to 30% Off During Macy's Friends & Family Sale

Click through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lopez’s best and boldest looks over the years.