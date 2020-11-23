J-Lo Brings the Heat in a Sheer Velvet Catsuit & Lace-Up Heels With Maluma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez broke out an eye-catching design for an even more wow-worthy performance of “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” with Maluma at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The multihyphenate took the stage during last night’s show in a sheer-paneled catsuit courtesy of LaQuan Smith. The piece comes from the American designer’s fall ’20 show that debuted during New York Fashion Week in February. The cutout mesh and velvet design can still be found online for $700 on Smith’s website.

Jennifer Lopez on stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

Jennifer Lopez on stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

On her feet, Lopez prepped for a slew of movements of dancing during the impressive performance thanks to a set of stylish dance heels. The lace-up pair featured a peep-toe opening with see-through uppers, all set atop a sturdier block heel for support during every twist and turn.

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez on stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. CREDIT: ABC

Earlier in the evening on Sunday, J-Lo arrived at the AMAs in glam fashion. Her red carpet style included a glittering two-piece shirt and skirt set from Balmain as well as equally shining heels courtesy of Gianvito Rossi. The embellished stilettos towered over 4 inches in height with a $1,295 price tag to match at Net-a-Porter.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

It was just earlier this year when Lopez dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the multihyphenate also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

