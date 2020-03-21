Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Selena Quintanilla On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s role portraying the late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla was one of the most pivotal roles in her career. To honor of the 23rd-anniversary release of biographical drama Selena and the 25th anniversary of the singer’s death, the megastar paid homage with a video tribute on her Instagram feed Saturday morning.

In her caption, Lopez expressed admiration of Quintanilla and gratitude to her legacy. She began the post asking her audience to join her in #CelebratingSelena. “I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” wrote Lopez. The star signed off asking fans to share their memories of both the late performer and Lopez’s role in the movie.

The video includes both clips of Quintanilla performing live intertwined with both moments of Lopez acting in the movie and her later reflections in the experience. She explains how the late performer inspired her, especially as a Latina-American performer.

Lopez has been spending time at home with her family, even as she launched her JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear line at DSW on March 16. The star has also kept busy on Instagram, sharing archival photos and a behind-the-scenes video of her iconic Versace dress.