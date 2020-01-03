Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Richard Quinn Gown and Casadei Pumps

The new year marks the beginning of awards season for Jennifer Lopez.

For her 2020 red carpet debut, the “Hustlers” star and Best Supporting Actress nominee for this year’s Golden Globes made a statement in a Richard Quinn gown for the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2 in California.

Her light pink floral ensemble was straight off the designer’s spring ’20 runway, sans the matching feather bolero.

The gown has a straight-across, strapless necklace with a fitted bodice, flowing skirt, which was shorter in the front, and a flared train. The dress features a pink floral design with green leaf detailing and comes in a silky material.

Lopez paired the statement gown with a pair of coordinating Casadei Blade Pumps in light pink patent leather. The shoe is constructed of nappa leather and is made in Italy. The pump features a 4.5-inch heel with a 0.4-inch concealed platform. While the hue that Lopez wore is not currently available, other colorways, such as nude and black, still are on the market, retailing for $690.

Lopez accessorized the look with a pink satin Tyler Ellis clutch and Dijula rings.

The entertainer’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, let Lopez’s look have the spotlight and opted for a classic black suit with matching shoes and tie.

Lopez had quite a year in 2019 with a series of iconic style moments, namely her Internet-breaking appearance on the Versace runway during the house’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show.

And as the awards season continues to unfold, all eyes will be watching to see what the multihyphenate star will choose to wear for her upcoming red carpet appearances.