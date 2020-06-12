J-Lo Welcomes Her Family’s New Puppy In a Striped Set With Bold Designer Kicks

Jennifer Lopez surprised her 12-year-old son Max with the ultimate gift: a new dog.

Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared the news that they had adopted a golden doodle puppy into the family as he posed alongside Lopez, Max, his twin sister Emme and the family’s other dog, Lady.

As her son held to the new pup, Lopez smiled in a relaxed striped navy and white long-sleeve top with a matching set of shorts. She continued the color combination down to her leather sneakers.

The low-top style resembles similar pairs Lopez has previously chosen from designer René Caovilla. With its contrasting heel counter and matching stripe across the sole, Caovilla’s Xtra sneakers are an easy everyday style with a price tag of $650 up to $895 depending on the colorway. Though the blue style is no longer available, similar pairs can be found at Farfetch.com.

Lopez wasn’t the only one wearing cool kicks. The formers Yankees pro also got in on the action in a set of green and black sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High in pine green and black combination released back in February with an original price of $170. Nowadays on resale sites like StockX, the pairs range from $204 up to $285.

As for Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex-husband and musician Marc Anthony, Emme chose a laid-back overalls look with classic $55 Converse sneakers as Max paired a T-shirt and shorts to $33 flip flops from Havaianas.

As for footwear, Lopez’s experience extends beyond stylish red carpet looks. She debuted her own new shoe line for DSW in March; the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

